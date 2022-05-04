Turbine at largest floating wind farm needs repairs
- Published
A turbine which is part of the world's largest floating wind farm is to be removed for repairs, BBC Scotland has learned.
The six-turbine floating Kincardine Wind Farm - which is nine miles (15km) off the Aberdeenshire coast - began operating fully in October last year.
No-one from the project was available for official comment.
However, it is understood the turbine in question could be out of action for up to three weeks.
All other turbines in the array will continue to operate as normal during the component repair process.
The floating wind farm usually has the capacity to power more than 50,000 homes.