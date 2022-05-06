Scottish council elections: North east Scotland and Northern Isles results
- Published
The Scottish Conservatives have overtaken the SNP with the most councillors in Moray following the local elections.
The Conservatives gained three seats to move to 11, with the SNP down one to eight.
Moray Council had been run by a SNP minority administration since 2019.
Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, the SNP returned 20 councillors, with Labour on 11, the Conservatives on eight, four for the Lib Dems, and two independents.
Aberdeen's current Lord Provost Barney Crockett was re-elected as a Labour councillor, for Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone.
In Aberdeenshire, 26 Conservatives were elected, with 21 SNP councillors, 14 Lib Dems and nine independents.
While the Conservative bucked the general trend across Scotland in Moray, Labour also fared well, with its seats up two, to three.
SNP and Lib Dems chatting away very amicably together at the Aberdeen City count. Possible prospect of an SNP-Lib Dem partnership/coalition now - after the Labour-Conservative coalition.— BBC Andrew Kerr (@BBCandrewkerr) May 6, 2022
There are now just two independent councillors, down six on the last election.
There is one Scottish Green and one Lib Dem.
Orkney was the first council in Scotland to declare all its results.
It returned 19 independent councillors and two Scottish Greens, one more than in 2017.
John Ross Scott had been an independent but was elected as a Green along with Kristopher Leask.
Shetland remained mostly independent with 19 of the 23 councillors not belonging to a party.
Labour and the Scottish Greens took one seat each and the SNP retained the one seat they had in 2017.
One seat remained vacant.
Alex Salmond, asked at the Aberdeen count about his Alba party not winning any councillors, said he was disappointed, but that their vote was registering everywhere and they were making progress.
After the 2017 election, no single party had a majority of seats in any Scottish council - so all were either run by a coalition or a minority administration.
Where to follow the results
Journalists will be reporting from around the country as the compositions of the councils become clear.
You can also follow all the results as they come in on BBC Scotland news website and on Twitter.
On TV, Reporting Scotland will have the latest at 13:30, 18:30 and 22:30 on BBC One Scotland.
And The Seven will be on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:00.
On BBC Radio Scotland there'll be in-depth reports and analysis on Good Morning Scotland, 06:00-09:00, Lunchtime Live, 12:00-13:30 and Drivetime, 16:00-18:00.