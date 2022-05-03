Cemfjord sinking: Inquiry into deaths of eight crew to be held
- Published
A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the deaths of eight crew when a ship capsized in the Pentland Firth in violent conditions in 2015.
The alarm was raised by the NorthLink ferry Hrossey sailing to Aberdeen from the Northern Isles, after the upturned hull of Cemfjord was spotted.
The Cyprus-registered cargo ship then sank.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said an investigation would be held.
Seven Polish nationals and one Filipino died in the sinking.
They were:
- Master Pawel Chruscinski, 43
- Chief officer Jaroslaw Orlow, 54
- Chief engineer Roman Tamas, 56
- Third engineer Jerome Narvas, 32
- Ordinary seaman Henryk Dubanowski, 55
- Ordinary seaman Tomasz Kwiatkowski, 31
- Able seaman Artur Podrazka, 24
- Ordinary seaman and cook Artur Wegorek, 24
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said in 2016 the deaths could have been avoided if the master had instead sought shelter.
The MAIB said the master's decision was "probably influenced by actual or perceived commercial pressures", and described the sea conditions as "extraordinarily violent".
The COPFS said in a statement: "The COPFS investigation into the deaths of the eight seamen in the Pentland Firth in 2015 is complete.
"Work is ongoing in preparation for the holding of a fatal accident inquiry."
The 83m (272ft) Cemfjord had been sailing to Runcorn in Cheshire.