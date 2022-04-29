Body found in River Ugie search for missing teenager
A body has been found by search teams looking for a teenager missing in Aberdeenshire.
The search for 16-year-old Bryce Grant, known as Forbes, was in the Inverugie area of Peterhead. He was last seen in the River Ugie at 17:00 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said a body was recovered from the River Ugie at about 12:20 on Friday.
Formal identification is yet to take place but relatives of the teenager have been made aware.
The major search included the use of thermal imaging equipment.
Members of the public had been asked to stay away from the area to ensure search efforts were not hindered.
