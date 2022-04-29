Major search in Inverugie for missing teenager Bryce Grant
A major search - including the use of thermal imaging equipment - is being carried out for a teenager missing in Aberdeenshire.
The search for Bryce Grant, 16, is in the Inverugie area of Peterhead.
As emergency services are using specialist equipment, members of the public are being asked to stay away to ensure efforts are not hindered.
Bryce is 5ft 8in tall, slim, with dark hair which is longer at the top.
The clothing he was wearing was not known.
If anyone has seen Bryce they are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.
