Offshore worker died when lifeboat fell into sea
- Published
An offshore worker died when a lifeboat he was doing maintenance checks on fell from a platform into the North Sea.
George Bartlett, 62, from Shotts in Lanarkshire, died after the incident on the Taqa platform Harding, 200 miles north east of Aberdeen in 2014.
The lifeboat with Mr Bartlett inside fell about 29.5m (96ft) to the sea.
After a fatal accident inquiry, a sheriff has said there were a number of breaches of significant safety procedures by Mr Bartlett.
He was recovered from the sea and flown to Shetland but could not be saved.
The cause of his death was immersion in water and descent from height.
Sheriff Andrew Miller ruled Mr Bartlett had failed to ensure that both the forward and aft safety pendants provided for use in relation to the lifeboat were secured to the appropriate components on the lifeboat.
He proceeded to operate the lifeboat release gear.
'Took safety seriously'
The sheriff said the accident resulting in the death of Mr Bartlett could have been avoided.
"It is beyond doubt that the Mr Bartlett breached a number of critical safety procedures, of which he was aware, in the moments prior to the fatal accident and that, but for Mr Bartlett's actions, the fatal accident would not have occurred," he said.
"Mr Bartlett was generally regarded by his colleagues as a man who took safety procedures in the course of his work seriously and who expected others to do likewise."
He made a number of recommendations, including identifying any training necessary for staff.
Sheriff Miller noted that, in the months before the accident, Mr Bartlett had begun to make practical arrangements for his retirement, which he looked forward to spending with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He added: "I wish to offer the sincere condolences of the court to Mr Bartlett's family on his untimely death."