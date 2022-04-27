Aberdeen FC fans back beach stadium location in survey
- Published
Proposals for a new Aberdeen FC stadium on the city's beachfront have been backed by fans in a club survey.
It said more than 6,500 fans responded, with 92% supporting a beach location.
Aberdeen FC previously secured permission for a new ground at Kingsford on the city outskirts, where they have already opened training facilities.
However talks have since taken place over strengthening links between the city centre and beachfront.
A business case for the development is expected to be discussed by the city council in June.
The club said among the main reasons given by fans for a beach location were keeping the stadium in the city and close to its original home.
Commercial director Rob Wicks said: "Inevitably, the long and arduous process of finding a new home for the club has again raised questions over why we can't stay at Pittodrie and why we are now considering the beach after spending considerable time and money on Kingsford."
It comes after Aberdeen FC's plans for a new £50m 20,000-seater stadium proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill, were given a legal go-ahead in March 2019.
However, campaigners claimed the site was an incursion into green belt land, and alternatives were available.