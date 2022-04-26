Reward offered after shot kitten dies in Aberdeen
- Published
A reward has been offered after a kitten shot by a pellet gun died in Aberdeen.
Six-month-old Tango was found badly injured on Saturday in the Sclattie Park area of Bucksburn, and could not be saved.
His owners have now offered £500 in a bid to catch the culprit.
David O'Neill said Tango's death had been "really traumatic" and he hoped the reward would help get information to assist police.
The family had taken the injured pet to a vet, who found Tango had been shot once in the cheek and again in the side, causing bowel damage.
It was decided that Tango should be put to sleep.
Mr O'Neill, 54, told BBC Scotland News: "Infection had set in and the prognosis was not good.
"He was just a little kitten, it fathoms belief. It's a calculated thing that someone has done.
"The response locally has been amazing. We hope the person who did it is caught. Someone must know, or suspect, who did it."
Police Scotland said the incident was being investigated and are appealing for information,