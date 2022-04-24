Aberdeen firefighter honoured 113 years after blaze death
A firefighter who died in a warehouse blaze more than 100 years ago has been honoured after a social media plea tracked down his relatives.
William Fraser died in Aberdeen in 1909 after being knocked off a ladder by a shower of debris and falling 40ft to the ground.
He was 28 years old and the father of a newborn baby.
Mr Fraser is believed to be the last serving firefighter to be killed in the line of duty in the city.
A red plaque has now been unveiled in his honour by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) in Adelphi Court, where the fire took place.
There service was attended by members of Mr Fraser's family after an online appeal by firefighter Ross Urquhart, of Central Community Fire Station, was spotted by his great, great granddaughter.
Mr Urquhart said: "Red Plaques remind us of the extraordinary sacrifices that firefighters make, and we are glad to be able to honour the only firefighter to die in the line of duty in Aberdeen with one.
"As an Aberdeen firefighter today. I wanted to make sure that William was remembered appropriately.
"I felt we owed him that."
The Red Plaque scheme aims to remember firefighters who died in the line of duty, and is administered by the FBU.
Mr Fraser's is the first to be unveiled in the Aberdeen area.
The plaque reads: "Honouring the bravery and sacrifice of William Fraser of Aberdeen Central Fire Station who gave his life in the line of duty at Adelphi Court, Aberdeen March 2 1909."
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the FBU, said: "William Fraser died over a century ago, but the day we should stop remembering his bravery and sacrifice will never come.
"No firefighter who dies in the line of duty should ever be forgotten, and William will not be.
"Every day members of the public will see this plaque and remember that he gave his life.
"William left a newborn baby behind, and we are extremely glad that descendants of him were with us today as we unveil this plaque."