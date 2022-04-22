Stowaway cat rescued from North Sea platform
A stowaway cat has been flown ashore from a North Sea platform after being found in a shipping container.
The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the unusual feline find on Thursday.
He is believed to be a stray nicknamed "one-eyed Joe" who has been fed by prison staff in Peterhead for several years.
After being fed and looked after by crew on the platform, he was flown by helicopter into Aberdeen on Friday morning .
Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Aimee Findlay, who collected one-eyed Joe, said: "We were alerted to an incident of a cat being found in a shipping container offshore.
"We've no idea how the cat ended up there, but attended the heliport to collect him.
"We will check whether the cat is microchipped, and if so aim to reunite him with his owner. We do, however, believe the cat to be a stray that has been being fed by Peterhead Prison for the last five or six years."
She added: "One-eyed Joe will be checked over and should he need any care, he will be taken to our Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre."