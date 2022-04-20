Police officer faces Aberdeen and Dundee sexual assaults trial
- Published
A police officer is to go on trial facing charges of sexual assault in Aberdeen and Dundee.
Ross Campbell, 44, is alleged to have carried out the offences at various nightclubs - several in Aberdeen and one in Dundee - in 2019 and 2020.
The nine charges, under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, involve a total of seven women.
He denies all the allegations and is due to stand trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month.
The premises in Aberdeen involved in the allegations are Club Tropicana, Siberia, Prohibition, Soul Bar and Paramount, as well as The Counting House in Dundee. A further charge relates to a journey from Dundee to Aberdeen.
It is understood Mr Campbell, of Aberdeen, is currently suspended from Police Scotland.