Two children seriously hurt in four-crash crash in Aberdeenshire
Two children aged four and six have suffered serious injuries in a crash in Aberdeenshire where six people were taken to hospital.
The four-vehicle accident happened on the A93 North Deeside Road near Banchory at about 15:30 on Monday.
A 38-year-old woman was also badly hurt and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Two children, aged one and three, and a 31-year-old man also suffered minor injuries. Three men aged 66, 75 and 76 were treated at the scene.
The crash involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan, and silver MG, a blue Nissan X-Trail and grey Land Rover Discovery.
Police Scotland said one of the injuries were life-threatening.
Sgt Steve Manson, appealing for witnesses, said: "The incident involved a number of vehicles resulting in the road being closed for five hours.
"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2280 of 18 April, 2022."