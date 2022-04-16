Motorcyclist dies in Moray crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Moray.
The 59-year-old man, who was riding a black BMW R1250GS, was fatally injured on the A920 Huntly to Dufftown road on Friday.
Emergency services attended but Police Scotland said he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 11:35.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to contact them.
Sgt Christopher Smith, of the Inverurie Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."