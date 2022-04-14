Man flown to hospital after crash near Lossiemouth
A man was flown to hospital by air ambulance following a collision involving a car and a lorry near Lossiemouth on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the 58-year-old driver of a blue Toyota Yaris had life threatening injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The driver of the grey HGV tipper lorry was uninjured.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the B9013 Lossiemouth to Lhanbryde road at about 16:30.
The road was close for eight hours to allow for an investigation and the recovery of the vehicles.
Police Scotland has appealed for information on the collision.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or who may have seen either vehicle to get in touch. I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage which may assist to contact us.
"I am particularly keen to trace a vehicle which was driving in front of the car just prior to the crash. The vehicle was not involved but the occupant may have information which could assist."