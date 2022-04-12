One taken to hospital after serious fire at flat in Aberdeen
One person was taken to hospital after three people escaped a serious fire at an Aberdeen flat.
Six appliances and a height vehicle were sent to Peacock's Court in East North Street just after 21:00 on Monday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three people were helped from the building and transferred to the care of ambulance personnel.
Police Scotland said inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.
The fire was extinguished and the scene made safe before crews left just under three hours after arriving.