Man, 81, and woman, 70, killed in East Ayrshire car crash
An 81-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman have died in a car crash in East Ayrshire.
The crash involving a silver Vauxhall Astra happened on Barony Road, Auchinleck, at about 09:55.
The male driver and female passenger both died at the scene.
Sgt Craig Beaver said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the couple who died and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened."
Police Scotland has asked for anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation to get in touch.
