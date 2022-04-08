Eco centre to spot Aberdeen harbour dolphins opens
A new eco-friendly centre offering views of Aberdeen's harbour dolphins is opening on Saturday.
The Granite City is regarded by experts as one of Europe's best places to see the mammals.
The Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery has been several years in the planning.
The off-grid facility has been built by converting shipping containers, and is part of a drive to highlight Torry Battery as a visitor destination.
The new centre features a cafe and will also serve as a community and education space.
Greyhope Bay founder and managing director Fiona McIntyre said the centre offered excellent views of bottlenose dolphins from land.
"Opening is a big moment for Greyhope Bay and the team," she said.
"It all started with a dream I had for Aberdeen almost 10 years ago to which there was a huge response and to which each milestone was made possible by the belief, shared hope and determination of the Torry and Aberdeen community."
Greyhope Bay is a charitable organisation.