Man arrested in Aberdeen as murder inquiry launched
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a woman in Aberdeen.
Police were called to a property in Glenbervie Road on Sunday evening after reports of the 58-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man being injured.
Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead. The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was in a stable condition.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland's Det Insp Gary Winter said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Glenbervie Road whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.
"This would appear to have been an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.
"Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland."