Extra vigilance warning amid bird flu rise in Aberdeenshire
- Published
Poultry keepers in Aberdeenshire have been being urged to be extra vigilant in the fight against bird flu amid an increase in cases.
Three infected premises have been confirmed in the area.
Deputy chief veterinary officer Jesus Gallego said the outbreak had not gone away and safety steps were "absolutely critical".
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low.
The disease has been identified in 247 wild birds across Scotland, with 30 of these being collected in Aberdeenshire in the last month.
While the main source of infection comes from migratory wild birds, all poultry keepers are being reminded that those failing to implement measures risk infecting their own flocks.
Mr Gallego said: "You must continue to regularly cleanse and disinfect your footwear and clothes before entering enclosures, stop your birds mixing with any wild birds and only allow visitors that are strictly necessary. It is your actions that will help keep your birds safe.
"We are still seeing bird flu both in domestic poultry and other captive birds, and in wild birds across Scotland.
"Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards, but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done by some bird keepers to keep bird flu out."
Any findings of dead wild birds should be reported to the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs' (Defra) national telephone helpline on 03459 33 55 77.