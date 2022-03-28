Man, 84, charged with hate crime at Highland League game
An 84-year-old man has been charged in connection with a reported hate crime at a Highland League match.
The alleged incident came during Saturday's Keith vs Huntly game at Kynoch Park in Keith and was reported by Huntly FC staff.
Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The Scottish Highland Football League (SHFL) said recent weeks had seen a "worrying trend" in racial abuse at matches.
In a statement, the SHFL said the league prided itself on its inclusiveness, its role in local communities and its acceptance of diversity.
Nairn FC said it was investigating an alleged incident during its game against Huntly on 23 March.