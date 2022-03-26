Pair killed in Orkney crash were married couple
A married couple who died in a crash on the Orkney island of Sanday have been named as John and Vikki Drever.
Police said they believed the single-vehicle crash had happened between 21:00 on Thursday and the early hours of Friday near the island's Coo Road.
Mr Drever, 39, who had been driving, and his 34-year-old wife were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Angus Macleod said: "My thoughts are with the families and friends of Mr and Mrs Drever at this difficult time."
He added that inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact police.
