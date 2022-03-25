Concern for 13m-long whale in Shetland shallow water
Conservationists fear a 13m-long (45ft) sperm whale will strand and die in shallow water in Shetland.
The animal is a deep-diving species thought to have drifted in from its usual deep sea habitat about 50 miles (80km) west of the islands.
Wildlife photographer and writer Hugh Harrop said the whale had semi-stranded at least twice in 10m (33ft) deep water around South Whiteness.
He said it was hoped the animal would find its way back to open sea.
Mr Harrop told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the whale was being monitored from a distance with the use of a drone.
Sperm whales have previously got into difficulty on Scotland's coast.
A 20m-long (66ft) whale died in January 2020 after getting into difficulty at Ardersier near Inverness.
In 2019, a sperm whale died after stranding on the Isle of Harris.
It was later found to have had a 100kg "litter ball" in its stomach.
Fishing nets, rope, packing straps, bags and plastic cups were among the items discovered in a compacted mass.
In August 2008, a 12m (40ft) adult sperm whale died after stranding in shallow water in the Moray Firth at Arturlie Point close to Inverness.