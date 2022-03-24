Removal of council house open fires in Aberdeenshire to continue
The removal of open fires from council houses in Aberdeenshire to help meet net zero targets is to continue, despite objections from residents.
Aberdeenshire Council aims to remove the fireplaces and upgrade electric storage heaters in Braemar and other areas in a bid to meet climate targets.
Some villagers objected, arguing they were a back-up source of heat.
Councillors, however, rejected a proposal to keep the fires while alternatives were investigated.
Aberdeenshire was one of the worst affected areas when Storm Arwen brought down power lines in November.
In Braemar itself, an overnight temperature of -23C (-9.4F) recorded in February last year was a record low for the month since 1955, and the UK's coldest night since December 1995.
A row broke out in January over the fire plans.
Residents said it would leave them without an alternative source of heat during power cuts, as well as increasing their energy bills.
Aberdeenshire Council said that open fireplaces remained in less than 2% of the homes managed by the local authority.
On Thursday, the communities committee was asked to agree to review the lettable standard, which would allow those wishing to keep their coal fires to do so while a suitable alternative contingency was investigated.
However, the motion was defeated and an amendment to not review the lettable standard was carried.
The programme of upgrades will now continue as planned, with timings being discussed with individual households.
A fuel poverty working group will examine the wider issue across Aberdeenshire.