Aberdeen grandmother's murderer jailed for life
A man who murdered a grandmother in a frenzied knife attack at her home has been jailed for life.
Norman Duncan, who had taken crack cocaine, stabbed 54-year-old Margaret Robertson at least 25 times at her flat in Aberdeen on 25 September 2019.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Lord Harrower said it was a "sustained and merciless attack inflicted upon a defenceless woman".
Duncan must serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible to seek parole.
But the judge warned the 43-year-old: "This does not mean you will be released automatically at the end of that period."
Lord Harrower said Duncan's date of release, if any, would depend on the view taken by the parole board of the risks he posed to public safety.
The court heard Duncan had 74 previous convictions and 58 of them had led to custodial sentences being imposed.
His lengthy criminal record includes convictions for serious assault, assault with a weapon, assault with intent to rob and rioting.
Duncan had denied murdering Ms Robertson, who was known as Meg, but was found guilty following a trial.
He originally stood trial last year but proceedings were brought to a halt because of his mental health at the time.
Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said the father-of-two was on antipsychotic medication, and that he had struggled with drugs since the age of 26.
The court heard the murder victim was left lying near naked in her flat where she was found by a friend who thought it odd to find the front door to her home unlocked. He alerted emergency services.
Jurors heard that on the day of the killing Duncan made three trips to the block of flats where his victim lived in search of drugs.
The court also heard that DNA matching Duncan was found under his victim's fingernails and she had sustained defensive injuries as she tried to protect herself. Other forensic evidence also pointed to Duncan as the murderer.