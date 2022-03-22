Ukraine: Aberdeen heating network terminates Gazprom agreement
- Published
An Aberdeen heating network is terminating its agreement with the UK arm of the Russian gas giant Gazprom amid the war in Ukraine.
Aberdeen Heat and Power is a not-for-profit network providing heating and hot water for about 4,000 homes in the city.
It has been contracted to Gazprom UK since 2019.
Following the invasion, it has served notice to terminate the agreement with the company in October this year.
The BBC understands the UK arm of Gazprom could be placed into administration in the coming days.
Aberdeen Heat and Power said in a statement: "We've not been contacted by Gazprom UK or the government as of yet and await advice on a potential administration, so that continuity plans are in place.
"For the past 20 years, we've worked to alleviate fuel poverty and currently supply 4,000 homes in the city with low-cost heat on a not-for-profit basis.
"We contracted with Gazprom UK in 2019, carefully following OJEU procurement protocols. However, following the terrible invasion of Ukraine and the suffering of its people we served notice that we are terminating our arrangement when our contractual obligations are met in October."