Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board criticised in report
An official body run by Northern Isles councillors has been criticised by the Accounts Commission for serious flaws.
The watchdog said meetings of the Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board (VJB) were not properly convened and decisions were not appropriately scrutinised or challenged.
One official's hourly pay rate rose by 400% over five years.
Other public bodies have been advised to learn lessons. The VJB said it accepted the finding.
Another official had a contract extended and enhanced without following proper procedures.
The VJB, which was established in 1996, is made up of councillors from both local authorities and among its roles is looking after council tax valuation lists for the two council areas.
Robustness of process
The audit by the Accounts Commission said the board's behaviour had resulted in increased costs, extra work and risked reputational damage.
The commission is now warning other public bodies to learn lessons about having proper governance in place and not undermining confidence that they are delivering value for money.
Chairman William Moyes said: "The flaws and weaknesses in decision-making at this Valuation Joint Board are serious.
"We welcome the commitment and progress made to address these significant concerns. Following May's local government elections, we expect effective training and development to be in place, enabling board members to fulfil their responsibilities."
He added: "That these serious issues have been picked up in the annual audit report demonstrates the robustness of this process. We would strongly encourage lessons to be learned by other public bodies, particularly joint boards."
VJB convener Andrew Drever said: "Over the last few months the board has received reports for consideration and approval and have already addressed many of the points raised in the audit's action plans."