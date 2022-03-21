Norwegian Sea quake felt 300 miles away in Aberdeen
People living in Shetland and north east Scotland have reported feeling an earthquake miles away in the Norwegian Sea.
British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded the 4.9 magnitude quake just after 05:30.
It said one report came from Aberdeen - more than 311 miles (500km) from the epicentre.
BGS said the person had described feeling "three waves of vibration in around three seconds".
The epicentre was about 86 miles (140km) west of Norway, and 112 miles (180km) north east of Shetland.