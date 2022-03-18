Elgin hospital under pressure after norovirus closures
An NHS Grampian hospital is under "severe pressure" after four wards were closed to new admissions because of a norovirus outbreak.
Almost half the beds at Dr Gray's Hospital are in the closed wards.
Only new patients with life-threatening conditions will now be seen at the Elgin hospital, which is already under pressure because of Covid-19.
The outbreak could affect access to wider NHS Grampian health and social care services, an NHS spokesman said.
Twenty-three patients and staff have caught the stomach bug, which has had a "high prevalence in the community".
Wards 1, 5, 6 and 8 - which have a total of 88 beds - have also been closed to all visitors except for those receiving end of life care.
Hospital manager Alasdair Pattinson said: "This, coupled with existing Covid-19 pressures, has put the hospital under severe pressure due to a lack of beds to admit new patients to".
He added: "We would assure the public that those facing life-threatening situations are continuing to be seen rapidly for life-saving treatment, as an absolute priority.
"It is vital that, in order to assist us, other members of the public call NHS 24 on 111 prior to coming to hospital."
Mr Pattinson said anyone else could face a "lengthy wait to be seen" if they attended the hospital, and they should call NHS 24 on 111 beforehand.