Peterhead man gave woman drugs before sexual assault
- Published
A man who gave a woman drugs before sexually assaulting her has been jailed for seven years.
Andrew Marsters, 48, from Peterhead, molested and performed sex acts on the woman at a house in the Aberdeenshire town.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the former fisherman had an extensive criminal record, including nine convictions for drug offences.
A judge said Marsters had carried out a "dreadful sexual assault".
Lord Boyd of Duncansby said: "You pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman while she was intoxicated and thus incapable of giving consent."
The judge pointed out that the victim's state was as a result of the drugs Marsters had supplied to her.
Lord Boyd said: "You demonstrate little understanding of the consequences of your actions and show little empathy to your victim."
The judge said he had no doubt Marsters inflicted serious psychological harm to the woman.
Marsters earlier admitted sexually assaulting the woman on 16 and 17 September 2019 while she intoxicated through drugs and incapable of giving or withholding consent.
He also admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class C drug Etizolam to the woman on the same dates and possessing the drug on 17 September 2019.
His defence counsel David Moggach said: "I would submit that the trigger for the offending here is his addiction. It is something he has struggled with, but it is something he must face up to and deal with."
He said Marsters had to acknowledge that he had admitted a serious offence, although a background report prepared on him deemed him suitable for alternative disposals to custody.
Lord Boyd told Marsters that he would be placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely following his sentencing.