Man jailed for Aberdeen stab-in-heart knife murder
- Published
A man convicted of murder after stabbing a man he met on a dating app has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years.
David Bain, 28, stabbed 60-year-old ScotRail worker Clifford Anderson in the heart with a knife before leaving the fatally-injured victim in his home.
Jailing Bain for life at the High Court in Edinburgh, a judge said his actions were "brutal and callous".
Bain had denied murder, but was convicted on a majority verdict by a jury last month.
He was seen outside in the street with a can of lager shouting: "I have stabbed him."
The former labourer and slaughterhouse worker later told police: "I need to stop taking drugs. That's what it is."
The court heard that the men took part in consensual sexual activity before Bain inflicted a single stab wound to the heart of his victim.
When a paramedic arrived at Mr Anderson's home, police officers were giving the victim CPR but he was in cardiac arrest and unresponsive.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead.
Advocate depute Christopher McKenna, prosecuting, had argued that there was "clear and compelling evidence" to convict on the murder charge, but the defence asked the jury to return a guilty verdict to the lesser offence of culpable homicide.
On Thursday, solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court that Bain had a criminal record but it was not extensive and he had never previously served a jail sentence.
He said: "He wishes to express he is truly and deeply remorseful for what took place and he has struggled to come to terms with the enormity of his actions.
"He carries the burden of causing the death of a man to whom he harbours no ill will and that is a burden he will carry for the rest of his life."
Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Bain: "You have struggled with mental health issues and addiction for some time, as well as issues about your own sexuality.
"You say you wish to now apologise to Mr Anderson's family, but recognise they may not want this. At least you have shown some insight into the harm you have caused."
He added: "Whether or not you will be released on bail will be a matter for the parole board."