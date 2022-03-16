BBC News

Major fire breaks out at Braemar Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire

Image source, Johnathan Rowe
Image caption,
Firefighters have been called to the scene

A major fire has broken out at a hotel in Aberdeenshire.

Six fire engines have been sent to the Braemar Lodge Hotel in Braemar. It is understood the blaze broke out shortly after 07:30.

Dating from 1870, the building is a former Victorian shooting lodge. There are not yet details of any casualties.

Aberdeenshire Council said online learning would be taking place at nearby Braemar Primary School as a result of the fire.

It is hoped that the school can re-open on Thursday.

Image source, Chris Booth
Image caption,
Smoke could be seen from some distance away

