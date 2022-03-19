From the cafe waitress to its teenage owner
Chloe Campbell was 15 when she started waitressing in a cafe in Moray, and now four years later she owns it.
Chloe said she had always been good at saving her money, so when the opportunity arose to go from employee to employer at The Coffee Pot in Dufftown she jumped at the chance.
She had held onto most of her wages, aside from spending on basics, and the 19-year-old got the keys last month.
She said she hoped to one day expand the business.
"I was working somewhere else and saw this job, it was just weekends I started off doing, and progressed from there," Chloe recalled of starting at The Coffee Pot.
"Then last September I was speaking to the owner about having my own café and she said 'you could have this place?'
"So I took the offer. When I got the opportunity I just knew that I had to go for it and see what happens. I just knew I couldn't say no."
She had saved enough to take it over, and the lease is paid monthly.
"I have always been a good saver. I spent what I needed, like on car insurance," Chloe told BBC Scotland as she took some freshly-baked scones out the café oven.
"My mum, a childminder, and dad, a farmer, both have businesses and they have always taught me from a young age that money doesn't grow on trees. So you've got to save it, and work for what you want, and that's what I've done."
Chloe said the hardest part was proving to be getting her head around all the paperwork.
Strawberry tarts
"My mum and dad are very good and advise me on how I should be doing things. Hopefully when I'm on my feet a bit more I'll be changing a few things."
She said she has six very good employees of various ages. The café sells breakfasts and lunches as well as coffee and sweet treats.
"We have a lot of regulars," she said. "Everything is made here. Our cakes are very popular - especially the strawberry tarts."
As for expansion, she said: "If the opportunity occurs then I definitely would."
Asked what it is like to be the new owner, she added: "I don't think I'm too bossy."