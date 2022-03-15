George Murdoch: Crimewatch appeal over 1983 murder sees new leads
- Published
A family television appeal about the brutal unsolved murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver in 1983 has led to new leads from members of the public.
George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in 1983, with a cheese wire garrotte left nearby.
A reward of £20,000 has already been offered in the case.
The appeal featured on Crimewatch Live on BBC One on Monday, and has generated dozens of calls, texts and emails from around the country.
Mr Murdoch picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end on the evening of 29 September 1983 and told his control room he was heading to Culter.
However, he never made his destination.
About two miles into the journey, Mr Murdoch turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.
Two young cyclists saw him being attacked and raised the alarm, but when officers arrived it was too late.
"The George Murdoch case has clearly struck a chord," Crimewatch Live said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This Police Scotland investigation into the murder of the taxi driver in Aberdeen almost 40 years ago generated dozens of calls, texts and emails from across the UK.
"For detectives leading this investigation, the decision to run a nationwide appeal has now brought interesting new leads and renews their hopes that justice can finally be served for the family."
Police Scotland said: "Following on from Police Scotland's appeal and the airing of the case on BBC's Crimewatch Live, we have received a number of positive calls which will be thoroughly investigated."
The force added that it hoped the national coverage would help encourage anyone with information to come forward.
Mr Murdoch's wife Jessie - who died in 2004 - worried about his safety, but he told her he would never resist a robber.
His money and wallet were taken in the attack.
A major murder investigation was launched in 1983, with 10,000 homes visited and 8,000 statements made.
The murderer was described as a man is his late 20s to early 30s, who had dark hair which sat over his ears.
He was of a thin build and about 5ft 7in, and would now be in his 60s or older.
Mr Murdoch's nephew Alex McKay described him as "kind and gentle - the nicest of guys".
Interviewed for the appeal, he said: "Uncle Dod was not a fighter. It was brutal, very brutal. It was premeditated."
He said Jessie sadly went to her grave not knowing who the killer was, and urged people to come forward.
"Closure to a family is like gold dust, something that you crave for, that you need," he said.
"Even after 38 years, a family care. We've always cared. We always will."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the dedicated police email address at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk