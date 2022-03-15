Afghan who settled in Aberdeen urges support for Ukraine refugees
By Ben Philip
BBC Scotland
- Published
A man who was offered a home in Scotland after fleeing Afghanistan, is urging people to open their doors to refugees from Ukraine.
Burhan Vesal began a new life with his family in Aberdeen last year after a stranger offered them a flat.
He said: "When I see people in Ukraine facing such difficulties, I know how they must feel."
The UK government launched the Homes for Ukraine scheme on Monday, paying people £350 a month to host refugees.
Mr Vesal, his wife Narcis and son Sepehr made headlines last year when Helga Macfarlane in Aberdeen saw their plight and offered them a fresh start.
He had been an interpreter for British forces in Afghanistan, but managed to board and RAF evacuation flight to the UK when the Taliban took control of the country.
Mr Vesal told BBC Scotland he understood the pain Ukrainians feel leaving everything behind.
He said: "Many are gathering in railway stations to leave their country. It was similar to my country when I was in Kabul and everyone was running to the airport.
"An angel of rescue found me and I was given a new life. I found myself in a lucky situation.
"I'm really thankful. Everyone in this community has helped us. We feel like the luckiest family who has been settled in Scotland."
Mr Vesal said the Homes for Ukraine could help give a new start for families coming from Ukraine
He added: "When you leave your country there is no hope for the future, but when a person gives you a shoulder, whenever a community supports you then you will go forward.
"My life has totally changed. I have had lots of opportunities, I have a new job. The community have supported me. I have settled well in my new home.
"The first step for an immigrant arriving from another country is to be settled in a new home. I really appreciate everything they did for me."
Mr Vesal said hosting a refugee could also benefit families in Scotland.
He added: "Supporting a person who is in a hard situation will make you feel better. If you give happiness to someone, you will feel free.
"It is life-changing for these people. If someone picks you up from failure, that is like an angel picking you up."