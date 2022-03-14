Mobility scooter driver, 72, hurt in hit-and-run in Forres
Police are investigating after a van driver hit a 72-year-old woman on a mobility scooter in a Moray town and then drove off.
The woman was injured on High Street in Forres at about 19:15 on Saturday.
She was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said: "The van driver left the scene prior to police arrival and inquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle and driver."