Mobility scooter driver, 72, hurt in hit-and-run in Forres

Police are investigating after a van driver hit a 72-year-old woman on a mobility scooter in a Moray town and then drove off.

The woman was injured on High Street in Forres at about 19:15 on Saturday.

She was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said: "The van driver left the scene prior to police arrival and inquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle and driver."

