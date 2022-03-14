George Murdoch: Crimewatch appeal over 1983 cheese-wire murder
The family of an Aberdeen taxi driver murdered almost 40 years ago have taken part in a TV appeal in the hope it could lead to new information.
George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in 1983, with a cheese wire garrotte lying nearby.
A reward of up to £20,000 has already been offered in the case.
The unsolved murder featured on Crimewatch Live on BBC One on Monday, and relatives said they hoped it could lead to a breakthrough.
Mr Murdoch picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end and told his control room he was heading to Culter on the evening of 29 September 1983.
He never made his destination.
About two miles into the journey, it appeared Mr Murdoch turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, just on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.
Two young cyclists saw him being attacked and raised the alarm, but when officers arrived it was too late.
Mr Murdoch had only been a taxi driver for a few years, taking up the job after being made redundant from a factory job.
His wife Jessie - who died in 2004 - worried about his safety, but he told her he would never resist a robber.
His money and wallet were stolen in the attack.
A major murder investigation was launched in 1983, with 10,000 homes visited and 8,000 statements made.
The murderer has been described as a man is his late 20s to early 30s, who had dark hair which sat over his ears.
He was of a thin build and about 5ft 7in, and would now be in his 60s or older.
Mr Murdoch's nephew Alex McKay described him as an ordinary working man and "kind and gentle - the nicest of guys".
Interviewed for the appeal, he said: "My uncle Dod was not a fighter. It was brutal, very brutal. It was premeditated."
He said Jessie sadly went to her grave not knowing who the killer was, and urged people to come forward, even with a hunch.
"Closure to a family is like gold dust, something that you crave for, that you need," he said.
"Even after 38 years, a family care. We've always cared. We always will."
Det Insp James Callander, of Police Scotland, said it was vital that the killer was finally caught.
"The family are determined to find who that was," he said. "This should not have happened."
Anyone with new information after the appeal can call 08000 468 999 and email cwl@bbc.co.uk