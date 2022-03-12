BBC News

Hydraulic crane arm worth £8,000 stolen in Aberdeen

The crane arm was taken from the Cala Homes Craibstone Estate

Police in Aberdeen are searching for thieves who managed to make off with the arm of a hydraulic crane from a building site.

The equipment is worth about £8,000 and was taken from the site of the Cala Homes Craibstone development, off Inverurie Road.

Detectives say it went missing overnight between 17:00 on Monday 7 March and 08:00 the next day.

It would have taken hours to take the arm off the trailer it was stored on.

It would also have required non-standard tools to carry out the theft.

'Specialist tools'

Police want anyone who might know about the incident to get in touch.

Det Con Eamonn Ryan said: "It would have taken several hours and specialist tools to dismantle the parts, as well as a large vehicle to transport the equipment, so someone is likely to have seen something.

"Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward."

He also asked for anyone with a dashcam or private CCTV equipment to check footage and pass on anything relevant to the police.

