Flock of poultry in Aberdeenshire tests positive for bird flu
A backyard flock of poultry in Aberdeenshire has tested positive for bird flu.
Restrictions have been imposed on the premises near Collieston after avian influenza (H5N1) was found in the mixed poultry.
The remaining birds will be humanely culled and a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone declared.
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low.
Controls include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs and used poultry litter.
'Seek veterinary advice'
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: "We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant.
"Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find."
Ms Gougeon said any findings of dead wild birds should be reported to the Department for Environment & Rural Affairs' national telephone helpline 03459 33 55 77.
Scotland's chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, said: "We have already made clear that all bird keepers - whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds - must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.
"Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately.
"The risk to the general public's health from avian influenza is very low."