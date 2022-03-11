Man airlifted to hospital after major Cairngorms rescue operation
- Published
A man was airlifted from the Cairngorms after a major rescue operation.
The 21-year-old had fallen near Loch Etchachan, close Ben Macdui, on Thursday afternoon.
A total of 27 members of the Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams were called out to assist.
The casualty had to be moved to a different location to allow a Coastguard helicopter to airlift him to hospital at about 21:00 in an operation lasting about eight hours.
Conditions were described as windy, with hard snow on the ground.
The man suffered a leg injury.