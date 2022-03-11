BBC News

Man airlifted to hospital after major Cairngorms rescue operation

Published
Image source, BMRT
Image caption,
A helicopter was called in to assist

A man was airlifted from the Cairngorms after a major rescue operation.

The 21-year-old had fallen near Loch Etchachan, close Ben Macdui, on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 27 members of the Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams were called out to assist.

The casualty had to be moved to a different location to allow a Coastguard helicopter to airlift him to hospital at about 21:00 in an operation lasting about eight hours.

Image source, BMRT

Conditions were described as windy, with hard snow on the ground.

The man suffered a leg injury.

