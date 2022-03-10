Inquiry to be held into woman's death on Aberdeenshire farm
An inquiry into the "tragic" death of a young woman working on farmland in Aberdeenshire is due to be held in May.
Caroline Rennie, 21, died after an incident involving machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year.
A fatal accident inquiry preliminary hearing was told that her father had been an eye-witness to events.
A further preliminary hearing will be held in April ahead of the actual hearing at Banff Sheriff Court the following month.
Muhammad Sadiq, for the Crown, said a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigator found there were no contraventions and it had been a "tragic accident".
Lawyer Mark Donaldson, acting for the family, said there were detailed statements from Mr Rennie and other eye witnesses available.
"It was an extremely distressing event for all," he said.
Sheriff Robert McDonald said he wished to express his condolences to the family, who were watching the remote proceedings.
At the time of the incident, Ms Rennie's family said they were devastated by her death and described her as "so full of life, full of fun and much missed".
They added: "She was a great friend to everyone who knew her."