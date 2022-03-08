Fisherman lost balance before deadly fall, probe finds
A crewman from a Shetland fishing boat who died when he fell overboard lost his balance while carrying out a repair, an official probe has ruled.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its interim report into the death of Joseph Lacaste in February last year.
The MAIB says Mr Lacaste was carrying out an unplanned repair when he lost his balance and fell into the sea.
The 45-year-old was recovered from the water but later died.
A mayday call was raised from the trawler Copious at 03:20 on 18 February last year, about 30 miles (48km) south-east of Sumburgh Head.
Lifejacket inflated
The Shetland Coastguard rescue helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat were sent to the scene.
Mr Lacaste was recovered from the water and flown ashore before being taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where he was later pronounced dead.
The MAIB report says his lifejacket inflated automatically but his crewmates were unable to get him back on board.
The agency said its investigation had considered the "management of safe working practices" on board and was now complete.
A local fundraising appeal collected more than £40,000 to send to Mr Lacaste's family in the Philippines.