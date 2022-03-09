Aberdeenshire fisherman died when trawler capsized
A crew member who died after a trawler capsized off Norway has been named locally as Aberdeenshire fisherman, Ronald Mackinnon.
Rescuers found eight crew on the keel of the capsized boat on Sunday.
Mr Mackinnon, from Peterhead, was one of three men airlifted to hospital in Bergen - where he died later.
The Njord got into difficulty in the North Sea, about 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger, after leaving Peterhead on Saturday afternoon.
The Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) said the three had ingested diesel.
The JRCC said they were automatically alerted by the trawler's emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), which activated when it started taking on water.
Five others were picked up by an offshore vessel, the Olympic Challenger.
It is understood the boat, built in 1992, sailed from Peterhead on Saturday afternoon and is registered in North Shields.
The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) said: "We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Norway. We are also supporting a British man who is hospitalised in Bergen. We remain in contact with the Norwegian authorities."
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has started an investigation.
The 24m (79ft) vessel was previously called Courageous when it worked out of Lerwick in Shetland.