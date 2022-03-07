Aberdeen council tax to rise by 3%
Council tax in Aberdeen is to increase by 3%.
Councillors voted for the increase which will see a band D bill rise to just over £1,419.
Local authorities have been given complete freedom to set rates in 2022 after a council tax freeze last year.
As part of the Scottish government budget, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 discount for homes in bands A to D amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.
Last month, Shetland Islands Council took the decision to freeze council tax for 2022/23.
A proposed 7.7% council tax rise in Orkney was rejected in favour of a 3% increase.
Moray Council also agreed to a 3% rise in council tax, as did Aberdeenshire.
Council tax rates have either been frozen completely or capped at 3% since the SNP came to power in 2007.