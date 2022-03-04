Driver, 37, dies in Stromness single-vehicle car crash
A 37-year-old driver has died in a single-vehicle car crash in Orkney.
The incident on the A965 at Deepdale near Stromness was reported to police at 08:10.
The man, who was the only person in the green Vauxhall Astra, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road has been closed while a crash investigation is carried out.
Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time."
He said inquiries were continuing and urged people with information about the crash or dashcam footage from the road at that time to contact police.