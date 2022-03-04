Man who raped sleeping woman in Aberdeen jailed
- Published
A man convicted of raping a sleeping woman in Aberdeen has been jailed.
Kenneth Laird, 45, struck at a city centre flat in October 2019.
Laird - who had worked as a stock controller for John Lewis - was previously found guilty by a jury after a trial.
He was jailed for five-and-a-half years at the High Court in Glasgow. Judge Olga Pasportnikov told Laird: "This was a predatory and opportunistic violation of a young woman."
She added: "She was particularly vulnerable as she had been drinking.
"This was an abhorrent offence against a sleeping woman. She was left traumatised and it is unknown what the long term effect will be."
Lorenzo Alonzi, defending, said Laird had used "no force" and that he was a first offender.
Laird, of Aberdeen, was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.