Woman, 83, dies following A98 crash in Moray
An 83-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A98 in Moray.
The accident happened close to the roundabout junction with the A96 east of Fochabers at 04:25 on Friday.
The woman was the driver and sole occupant of a red Vauxhall Astra involved. She was taken to hospital in Elgin but died soon after.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash to allow for investigations to take place. Police said her next of kin had been informed.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the area this morning to get in touch."
