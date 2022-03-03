Moray Council needs to show collective leadership, report says
Moray Council must improve its collective leadership within a year of May's elections, the Accounts Commission has said.
The watchdog for local government said it was encouraged by steps taken by the council since a 2020 report to improve educational attainment and housing.
However, the Accounts Commission said the necessary leadership was not yet there.
The council said it recognised some challenges still need to be addressed.
The Accounts Commission stated: "In our previous report, we set out our serious concerns about a lack of sustained improvement in Moray Council over many years.
"We are encouraged by the steps taken by the council since to put in place elements needed to deliver improvements, against a backdrop of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, to which the council has responded well.
"We are not however assured that this momentum will be maintained."
The watchdog said it remained disappointed that the "strong cohesive leadership" needed from elected members was not yet being demonstrated.
"Given the utmost importance to the people of Moray that their council is able to demonstrate such collective leadership, the commission expects that progress is demonstrated within a year after the elections," the report said.
Moray Council said a special full council meeting had been scheduled for 15 March at which councillors would have the opportunity to consider and discuss the findings.
Council chief executive Roddy Burns said: "I'm pleased to see this latest report highlights that despite the additional and sizeable pressure placed on the council in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic we have made good progress.
"Recognising fully the challenges which still need to be addressed, work continues on our major strategic challenges, and supporting elected members to provide strong and cohesive leadership so we can ensure we're providing the best possible services for our residents."
The local authority set a council tax rise of 3% last week.