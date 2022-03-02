Farmer died after quad bike accident in Orkney
- Published
A farmer died after his quad bike overturned while he was rounding up calves in Orkney, an inquiry has found.
Arnold Mathers, 53, had complications due to chest injuries suffered in the accident on the family farm on 7 July 2020.
Mr Mathers, who had underlying health issues, was transferred from Orkney to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but could not be saved.
A sheriff did not find any precautions which may have prevented the accident.
The fatal accident inquiry ruling noted that Mr Mathers was attempting to steer four calves towards a gate using the quad bike.
Although described as "proceeding at a moderate speed", he turned sharply and did not position himself adequately to prevent it from overturning.
He appeared to leap from the quad bike and seemed to then be in pain
Mr Mathers was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
His condition deteriorated in the following weeks and acute respiratory distress syndrome developed.
Mr Mathers indicated he did not wish to continue treatment. Following family discussions he was was sedated, and died on 22 August 2020.
Sheriff Mungo Bovey said he did not find that there were any defects in any system of work which contributed to accident.
Mr Mathers had worked on the farm since he was 16 years old.
His family described him as being "always on the go and putting 110% into everything that he did" and thriving on the challenge of life.