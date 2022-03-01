Buses and taxis to return to Aberdeen's Union Street
Plans for the pedestrianisation of part of Aberdeen's Union Street have been hit after the readmission of buses and taxis was backed by councillors.
The Labour and Conservative-led administration has wanted a section of the city's main street to remain permanently closed to vehicles as part of a major redevelopment.
However, a motion to get public transport back between Market Street and Guild Street was backed on Monday.
This could take at least three months.
The issue has been controversial in recent months.
In November, the city growth and resources committee backed the £150m city centre masterplan.
The casting vote came from convener Ryan Houghton, who refused a request for the proposals to be considered by full council.
The result saw independent councillor Marie Boulton step down from her long-serving role leading the city masterplan.
She had called for Union Street to be reopened to buses during a consultation period. Her view was not seconded, and she later said she felt her position was no longer tenable.
Opposition members on the council expressed anger that the decision did not go the full council, claiming the plans were too important.
Then in January, an attempt to return buses failed.
Although it was supported by 24 members with 21 against, it required two-thirds - 30 out of 45 - to succeed.
However on Monday, SNP councillor Alex McLellan's motion to get public transport back onto the section of the route between Market Street and Guild Street was backed.
'Clear vision'
Ms Boulton said Union Street was an important destination area for people to be able to move around in.
"We don't have the parallel streets like lots of different places have around the UK.
"I think it's important to create these pedestrian areas (in nearby streets), but to make sure people can get there is imperative."
Conservative group leader Mr Houghton said: "There was a clear vision for taking the city forward and that's unfortunately not going to happen, there's been a vote for the reintroduction of buses.
"We heard from officers that's going to take at least 12 weeks because we've got demolition work at the new market and construction work at Union Terrace Gardens.
"So I think the better course of action would have been to allow all the work, and detailed business cases and plans to come to us in June, and then the new council could have had all the evidence before them and made a decision."